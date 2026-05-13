'It's ridiculous': Gas prices spike above $4 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Gas prices soar above $4 in Tulsa for the first time in nearly four years.

While the pump has been costing more and more over the last few months, some drivers like Lauren Casto weren't ready for this most recent hike.

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“I would say having to pay $4 for gas is insane," she said. "I typically can’t fill up my entire car for less than $70, which is a lot for me."

This is the highest Casto can remember the pumps being in some time. According to AAA, she's right.

Oklahoma's record high for a gallon of regular gas was set back in June of 2022 at $4.66.

“It was one of those things where it’s like, well, I have to get gas, so I have to get gas, I don’t have any other choice," said Casto.

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David Harris, filling up down the street, said it's just something he has to do, but his wallet is feeling it.

“Gas is just one of those things; there’s not much I can do about it, so I just pay for it," said Harris. “I don’t really have a choice, it’s 4.59. Gotta work.”

As of May 13, the national average sits at $4.51, where Oklahoma's average is holding at $3.98.

Paying more at the pump has Casto cutting back on other usual expenses.

AAA

“I have had to cut out going out to eat a lot with my friends or doing fun things like going shopping," said Casto. "I also have to pick and choose where I go to get my gas most of the time."

While there are places around town that cost a little less, Casto said they're all close enough to $4 that it hurts no matter what pump you choose.

“I honestly hope they start dropping and they get cheaper because this is ridiculous.”

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