New lawsuit demands Tulsa County DA release records in Richard Glossip death penalty case

A new lawsuit demands transparency from Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler over his handling of records in the Richard Glossip death penalty case, and it raises deeply concerning claims about the way he and multiple other district attorneys conduct business.

The lawsuit is, at its core, an open records case, but it goes further, alleging that district attorneys across Oklahoma used their positions to keep Glossip on death row and influence legal proceedings, sometimes using personal email accounts in what the suit claims was an attempt to skirt open records laws.

The case was filed by state Representatives Kevin McDugle and JJ Humphreys.

McDugle, a longtime advocate for Glossip, said his suspicions were first raised at Glossip's 2023 clemency hearing.

"13 DAs from across the state show up. And I thought, was it coordinated, was it not coordinated, why are they all here?" said McDugle. "So we did an open records request to see if there was some communication between them behind the scenes. You know, we always say these guys talk behind the scenes, they say, ‘no, we don't.’"

The lawsuit alleges they have.

Records produced by some district attorneys show them using their positions to influence the case. The suit also claims former Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater was included in discussions while he was a private citizen.

Among the documents cited: then-District 4 District Attorney Mike Fields communicating with Pardon and Parole Board member Cathy Stocker, identified in the suit as the deciding vote in Glossip's clemency hearing, immediately before and after the hearing. Stocker resigned shortly after the clemency hearing.

Humphreys said the case extends well beyond Glossip.

"They're all gathering around each other, trying to protect themselves. Trying to protect their interests and make certain that a guy that they know has been wrongfully convicted does not get executed. Now, that… that should pause for every one of us. That should be something scary for everyone of us,” said Humphreys.

State, Glossip at odds again

While some district attorneys have turned over records, the suit alleges multiple open records violations specifically against Kunzweiler, saying he has repeatedly refused to release his records over 3 years, citing inconsistent reasoning. Most recently, he handed over emails but redacted the recipients' identities. The lawsuit seeks to have those identities revealed.

McDugle said that the level of redaction is incompatible with the transparency open records laws are meant to ensure.

"You can't redact files and have honesty and integrity and open records, say I'm completely transparent."

Humphreys echoed that sentiment.

"These are the district attorneys, these are the people we look to who are supposed to be the gatekeepers of making sure that they maintain the law, and it's a very, very sad day that we had to sue them to make them do what the law requires."

Humphreys and McDugle argue the public has a right to know how elected officials handle literal life or death cases.

The suit also raises concerns about the District Attorneys Council and the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association. One is a public body subject to open records laws; the other is private. But the two groups meet in the same building with the same people, and text messages cited in the suit show district attorneys discussing moving agenda items from one organization to the other.

2 News Oklahoma asked the District Attorney's office about the lawsuit, but they responded that they do not comment on pending litigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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