'It's rocky': Bixby man reflects on 2025 crash that killed his fiancée

BIXBY, Okla. — It's been just over a year since Tristen Cherry lost his bride-to-be, Katelyn Callahan.

"I don't know what will give me closure," Cherry said. "I haven't opened up that book yet."

The young couple was supposed to get married at the end of May 2025. Weeks before, tragedy struck.

"It feels like last week. May especially. Just everything that happened. It's all in the back of my head," Cherry said.

On May 2, 2025, Tristen and Katelyn were hit by a wrong-way drunk driver on I-44 in Oklahoma City. 23-year-old Katelyn died at the scene. Things are still tough for Tristen one year later.

"It's rocky," Cherry said. "I have my moments where I just need to take a breath and go into a corner and just breathe."

When 2 News Oklahoma spoke with Tristen last June, he had just left the hospital after a month's stay. His face was swollen with over 60 fractures, casts on his arm and leg, and missing teeth. He couldn't walk without help.

Now? Noticeable progress, but with visible reminders of how far he's come. His right leg is an inch and a half shorter, so he wears a special shoe.

"Being comfortable with having a shoe lift or teeth, or all these scars, you know, they all have a story behind them," Cherry said.

April brought a different kind of scar. Tristen read his victim statement in court. In the room, Sergio Ibarra, who pleaded guilty to 1st degree manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections

"Being in a courtroom with people that supported me and Katelyn on this journey, they were holding me up reading that," Cherry said. "After I read it, it was a big relief."

Ibarra received a 45-year prison sentence. Still, Tristen struggles with finding peace.

"I miss her. I wish there was a dream I could have or a sign I could see to give me that closure," Cherry said. "But it's something I mourn and wish for every day."

As for what comes next?

"I got my home with (dogs) Bo and Willa, and they can't talk, but they're there, and that's my biggest support system every day," Cherry said.

Tristen wanted to thank the doctors, surgeons, and nurses who had worked with him, along with dozens of local businesses that supported his family throughout their recovery.

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

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