TULSA, Okla. — Severe thunderstorms can happen any time of year in Oklahoma, but spring is the time of year ingredients for those storms most readily come together.

In particular, the month of May is notorious for round after round of damaging thunderstorms and tornadoes. This peak in the season occurs because those ingredients most often align here in the Southern Plains.

For severe thunderstorms that produce tornadoes, you need sufficient lift, wind shear, moisture and instability in atmosphere.

Why May is the Peak of Oklahoma's Severe Weather Season

Watch the video as meteorologist Mike Grogan explains what those ingredients mean and how they contribute to the formation of our strongest storms.

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