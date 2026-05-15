ONLY ON 2: Logan Kleck speaks after Johnson execution

MIAMI, Okla. — While Oklahoma officials executed Raymond Johnson, Logan Kleck kept tabs from afar, in Miami.

“To say I’m glad he’s gone, doesn’t feel right, because I’m just not that type of person. Yes … does it bring closure? It does. But it doesn’t bring them back,” Kleck said.

Kleck lost her mother, Brooke Whitaker, and her baby sister, Kya. A jury convicted Johnson of setting fire to both Brooke and Kya, killing them.

“I feel like a lot of people go into it, you know, like this is a happy day, this is it. And, in the sense of, we don’t have to see news stories, or see his face all over anywhere anymore, we don’t have to get yearly updates anymore, that part of it is done. That part’s over. And now I feel like this gives my mom and sister a chance to be remembered for who they are, and not for what he did to them,” Kleck said.

Kleck invited 2 News Oklahoma to her Miami home for an exclusive interview.

“[Kya] was just a baby. Just an innocent, seven-month-old baby,” Kleck said, “She didn’t get a chance to walk, or talk, or go to school, or make friends, or, have a favorite color. He took all that from her.”

“Mom was devoted to her children. They were her whole world. And she did anything and everything she could for us,” Kleck added.

Kleck called the last two decades a rollercoaster. Now, she looks ahead.

How do you hope the next twenty years of your life looks? 2 News Oklahoma asked.

“I have another baby due in September. I hope to be the mom to both of my boys, that he took from me. I hope to give them the happiest memories and to last a lifetime, not them be so young and forget everything,” Kleck said, “Both of these boys will be, my whole world. And I hope that I can be the her, that I wish I didn’t have to lose.”

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