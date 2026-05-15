Neighbors fight rock quarry expansion near homes, schools and churches

OWASSO, Ok — Owasso neighbors are fighting back against a proposed rock quarry expansion they say threatens their community.

Residents living near 66th Street North and 129th East Avenue gathered at an Oklahoma Department of Mines meeting to voice concerns about Anchor Stone Company's mining permit application for a quarry expansion.

Pamela Kirk is among those opposed to the project.

"This particular proposal will put a quarry about a half mile from established neighborhoods, schools, churches, a senior living community and there are a number of concerns about that."

Kirk is also concerned that limestone dust could pose certain health risks.

Marsheila Prior's elderly parents live nearby, and she says existing quarry dust is already a problem.

"The dust is horrific and it's gotten worse in the last 3 years and it coats their cars constantly."

Prior also worries about declining property values and legacy homes residents plan to pass down to their children.

"It's important to have this product and these companies provide a service and a lot of our counties and our builders depend on it but at what cost to the property owners around them?" Prior said.

Another concern residents raised is the location of the Trinity Holiness Assembly of God and its school, which sits right near the proposed mine expansion.

Representatives from Anchor Stone declined an interview request at the meeting. The company instead provided this statement:

"Anchor is empathetic with all of the objections. They are all real and have basis. The basis of objections, however, is why there are rules and regulations. We have submitted an application in compliance with rules and regulations and believe it should be approved."

The state inspector will review all public comments and make a recommendation to the Oklahoma Department of Mines.

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