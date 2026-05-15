Webbers Falls Museum expanding as town looks toward new growth

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. — A museum in Webbers Falls is preparing for a major expansion that leaders hope will help preserve local history and bring new life to downtown.

For many residents, the project represents more than just extra space. Webbers Falls has seen tragedy, from the 2002 I-40 bridge disaster to the devastating flooding in 2019. Now, community members hope the museum expansion will mark the beginning of a new chapter.

“In Webbers Falls, the post office is about all that’s here anymore,” said Danny Haley with the museum’s board of directors.

The museum is currently located near Commercial and Main Street and is expanding from about 1,800 square feet to nearly 6,000 square feet, after the town donated a nearby building to support the project.

Lifelong resident Fred Shamblin said the expansion is something the community has needed.

“It’ll help get some stuff brought in and make it grow,” Shamblin said.

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Haley said the museum has outgrown its current location due to the large number of artifacts and historical items the organization has collected over the years.

Community leaders said the museum has become one of the few remaining attractions helping keep downtown active.

Shamblin said the additional space could help attract more visitors to town while preserving Webbers Falls history for future generations.

“It’s going to be a big deal for people to come and see it there’s a lot of history here in town,” Shamblin said.

While the building for the expansion has already been secured, Haley said the museum still needs to raise about $100,000 for electricity installation and moving costs.

To donate to the museum, click here.

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