HONORING THE PAST: Black Wall Street Rally keeps memories alive while looking ahead

TULSA, Okla — The fifth annual Black Wall Street Rally is in full swing downtown, running May 15th through 17th.

People came from far and wide to partake in the food, music, shopping and connection.

2 News spoke to guests who say they are humbled to be in the very space that experienced such tragedy during the 1921 Race Massacre.

The "Steel Fist" biker group made the ride all the way from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

One member, going by the club name 'Ghost' said his family members that were alive during that time have all passed now, but he still understands the significance.

“Just the stories that I've heard and what I've read," he said. "All the lives that was lost, the pain and the suffering, I didn't feel easy coming down this boulevard, down the road. It felt kind of, it's kind of strange."

He said while the moment was a new feeling for him, he said he's glad to have made the trip.

His fellow member "Shynn" said the cultural and historical significance of Black Wall Street has definitely made an impact, and he's making a call to learn from the past.

“I think that a lot of times people look at this as an African American event," he said. "I think this is a US history event. I think the things that happen, happen to the African-American community, but I think the light should be shed on and around such things that won't happen like this again.”

Patricia Rush and Lisa Golden came all the way to Tulsa from Kansas to celebrate at the rally.

They said they have a lot of reverence for what happened during the 1921 race massacre.

“Lucky me, I'm down here, and I won a prize, and it's just been awesome," said Rush. "Just looking at the people, meeting the people. I never had so much fun. This is my first time ever being here.”

Golden says it really resonated with her, and she shared a message she wants people at home to know, too.

“I would like to say, if we could just learn to love each other, be for each other, that would be an awesome thing," she said.

For a full schedule of events, you can visit the rally's site for the full schedule.

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

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