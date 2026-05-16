TULSA, Okla. — As bikers from across the region enjoy the Black Wall Street Rally, some public art is drawing eyeballs. A window at Tulsa’s Living Arts Gallery, shows the American flag made of nooses.

Able Dodd is one of the bikers in town for the rally. He is visiting Tulsa from Phoenix. 2 News Oklahoma listened to his reaction.

WATCH: 'Thought it was odd' | Visitors react to display in Living Arts Gallery window

'Thought it was odd' | Visitors react to display in Living Arts Gallery window

“Well, I thought it was odd. I was interested in knowing what the representation was, and wanted to find out more about it,” Dodd said, “I think a lot of people are gonna ignore it, you know? It’s got a lot of bad taste in a noose.”

2 News Oklahoma spoke to others too. Some had not seen it. Others were too shook up for an interview.

Leaders at Living Arts declined the chance for an interview, but did accept questions over email. At press time, they had not responded to those questions.

The exhibit extends throughout the whole floor of the gallery, including supplemental pieces. Leaders say it is part of a commentary on the death penalty and prisons.

“We encourage the public to come in during gallery hours to see the works in totality rather than briefly from outside through a window. To understand the magnitude and significance of the exhibition, the works should be explored and viewed together, not taken out of context.”

Despite the context, some question the timing.

“I don’t know if the timing has anything to do with anybody. Everybody’s here to enjoy themselves. I guess nobody wants to say anything negative about something that’s been going on over so many years,” Dodd said.

The exhibit is scheduled to close on May 23.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

