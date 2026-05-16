TULSA, Okla. — A new mural of Leon Russell is being painted on the side of the Grooper building near 3rd Street and Frankfort Avenue in downtown Tulsa.

A mural of Russell was originally painted on the side of the building in 2018, and became a popular attraction for Russell's fans and others visiting Tulsa.

WATCH: New mural of Leon Russell added to Grooper building in downtown Tulsa:

New mural of Leon Russell added to Grooper building in downtown Tulsa

In early May, crews were seen painting over the original mural.

This week, artist JEKS, who painted the original mural, was back at the Grooper building adding a new mural.

Russell's 60+ year career included recording 33 albums and 430 songs, while working with many notable artists and creators.

Related story>>> Hall of Fame rocker Leon Russell dies at age 74, says wife

Russell attended Will Rogers High School in Tulsa. He died at age 74 in Nashville in 2016.

KJRH

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