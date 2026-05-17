TULSA, Okla — The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off against the Spurs May 18 at 7:30pm in the Western Conference Finals.

2 News listened to Tulsans everywhere who are excited for the game.

Everyone is hopeful for a championship trophy for the second year in a row.

WATCH: 'SAVING GRACE': Tulsa prepares for OKC Thunder Conference Finals:

'SAVING GRACE': Tulsa prepares for OKC Thunder Conference Finals

“I didn't used to like basketball, and when the Hornets moved to Oklahoma City during the hurricane, I got season tickets to the Hornets," said Robert Sudduth. "I got hooked, and so when the Thunder came, I just naturally continued."

Sudduth and his partner Robin Selleck are OKC Thunder Superfans.

They said if the team makes it through finals, they would be going to 36 games just this year.

"It has been my saving grace since I moved to Oklahoma," said Selleck. “That stadium is, it gives you goosebumps when you go in that arena. I think it's going to be the loudest it's ever been.”

"They're not a bunch of individuals out there trying to be heroes," said Sudduth. "It makes it more exciting, and you really get into it."

Another thing both Selleck and Sudduth said draws them to the team is their humility and willingness to connect with the community.

They've been able to meet many of the members including Coach Mark Daigneault, Jaylin Williams, SGA and others.

“My heart and soul and prayers are going to be out to the Thunder," said Selleck. "Making them safe, staying focused as they usually do, because they come in with a mindset that most teams don't have.”

To add on to the OKC Thunder hype, several local businesses are hoping to become a place for people to grab their officially-licensed merchandise.

“A lot of excitement with bringing the community together, and even though it's not OKC, everybody seems to be just as enthusiastic here in Tulsa," said Ida Red employee Anna Walker.

She said the store is actually expecting some more shipments soon.

“We just know people run in and they have to have a hat, or the workplace is going to wear shirts that day, or something like that," she said. "So it's just a lot of enthusiasm.”

Make sure to tune into 2 News Oklahoma to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder starting Monday night!

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