SGA MVP: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins MVP for second year in a row

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder won the Kia NBA's Most Valuable Player award for the second year in a row on May 17.

Gilgeous-Alexander is now the 18th player in the NBA to win at least two MVP awards. He is also the 14th player to win them in back-to-back seasons.

The MVP win is Gilgeous-Alexander's second individual award this season. He was voted the league's Clutch Player of the Year by an overwhelming margin, including 96 of 100 first place votes.

The Oklahoma City Thunder face off against the Indiana Spurs in Game One of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m. on KJRH Channel 2.

WATCH: OKC THUNDER: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins MVP for second year in a row:

OKC THUNDER: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins MVP for second year in a row

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