Personalized Route 66 centennial license plate now available

TULSA, Okla. — A special license plate celebrating the centennial anniversary of Route 66 is now available for pre-order.

The license plate is the result of House Bill 3147, which was introduced to the legislature by Representative Derrick Hildebrant of Catoosa in February. The bill passed with unanimous approval.

The license plate features a black background with white lettering, and a neon image of the Route 66 sign in the middle.

100 prepaid signups are needed before production can begin, so pre-orders are currently being accepted. If 100 signups are not reached, payments will be refunded.

The plate can use driver's current license plate numbers or chosen personalized lettering.

A motorcycle plate version will also be available at a future date.

A white Route 66 license plate, which has been available since 1996, is also still available.

You can pre-order the special Route 66 centennial license plate here.

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