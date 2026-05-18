CRIME SPREE: Man dead in Inola after abduction, shooting

A 20-year-old man is dead following a crime spree that began in Tulsa County and ended in Rogers County.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton told 2 News Oklahoma that the suspect took his 17-year-old girlfriend against her will from a bar near 13th and Memorial in Tulsa.

Another man stepped in to protect the teenager, but the suspect severely beat him and took the victim away.

Next, the pair drove to Inola, where police received reports about a reckless driver. Officers with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office and the Inola Police Department tried to pull the car over.

KJRH

Walton said that the suspect told the victim that if the cops pulled him over, he'd shoot her.

After the cops turned on their lights, the suspect fired at the victim. She was not hit, but he shot and killed himself in the chaos.

The car rolled several times and crashed. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

KJRH

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