Glenpool community holds protest for speed limit change near school

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool parents took their concerns to the streets with a protest outside the high school football stadium on September 13. This is after 9-year-old Talyne Bain was killed in a crash along 151st Street on September 8.

Justin Greer was among the many parents who showed up to protest.

"Kids dying right over there for anything to hopefully get done, it's unbelievable," said Greer.

KJRH

Parents and children stood in the heat for hours to express their concerns. Breesy Hopper said the community should take a stand for change.

"We just want the community to keep speaking up anytime you see something, say something," said Hopper.

These protesters told 2 News the community's concern was the speed limit being too high along 151st Street. The road is next to the football stadium and near the school.

"It's a wonderful feeling to see so many people come together and hopefully get something done about this," said Greer.

Days after the crash, 2 News anchor TJ Eckert learned the city is requesting a speed limit reduction there.

Parents like Jessica Jones want the speed limit lowered as soon as possible.

"We're not trying to be difficult… For this to get fixed, it would show that we can do something and make a change," said Jones.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is meeting with Glenpool city leaders on September 15 to discuss what could be done about the stretch of road.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

