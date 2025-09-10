Another crash on 151st Street in Glenpool, push for changes continues

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Days after a fatal accident involving a 9-year-old Glenpool student, law enforcement is keeping an eye on speeding in the area.

2 News saw two Tulsa County Sheriffs out patrolling on Sept. 10. We spoke with TCSO about their increased efforts.

TCSO Major Travis Jones said having an increased presence in the area is a great tool.

"Our efforts have shifted from no U-turn, the congestion and safety issues there, to the speeding on the other side of Highway 75," Jones said.

Glenpool City Manager David Tilloston said they want the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to reduce the limit near the school. Right now, it's 65 miles per hour.

“Another crash on HWY 67 (151st Street South) in the same general area happened last night. Thankfully, no one was injured in that one. How many more crashes are going to happen until something changes? When we first sought changes to HWY 67, ODOT told us that a traffic study needed to be completed first. We agreed and sought grant funding through INCOG, with matching funds from Glenpool and Bixby to pay for the study. ODOT was a part of those working sessions and the work to complete the traffic study. They reviewed the study, completed near the end of last year, and requested some changes. Those changes were made, and the study was finalized in January of 2025. Our council voted to adopt the study as our plan for HWY 67. We understand the need for data and information before making decisions that impact thousands of people. We’ve not been informed of any further information or data that ODOT needs to take action related to the Jan 2025 plan, and we’re asking, again, that ODOT take immediate action to begin implementing changes like lowering the speed limits.”

On Sept. 9, there was another accident near the Broadway intersection, but luckily, no one was injured.

Glenpool Police Chief Jeremy Plane told 2 News in a statement he appreciates the efforts from both Tulsa County and OHP in speed enforcement adding, "GPD will also be making an additional effort where we can to enforce the existing speed and traffic controls on Hwy 67."

For now, a memorial sits at the corner of 151st and Warrior dedicated to the 9-year-old victim of the Sept. 8 crash. Notes, stuffed animals and more were left in their memory.

A wooden cross is also placed in the median near the crash site.

ODOT sent 2 News this statement right before this story aired:

Safety is the guiding force of everything we do at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. We are taking focused action to further expedite the ongoing traffic study in the area. We appreciate the valuable feedback we have received, and we will use this information as we work with the cities and community along this corridor to address safety needs.

