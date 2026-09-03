Union schools starting free N.I.L. education for athletes

TULSA, Okla. — Name, image and likeness deals can be confusing for college athletes, and even more so for high school athletes preparing to head to the next level. Union Public Schools hopes to educate their athletes and their families on those.

"Do we like NIL do we not like NIL? And for us on our side it doesn't matter, it's here," Union Athletic Director Emily Barkley said.

Barkley and Union are launching a year-long program called S.O.A.R. N.I.L. with S.O.A.R. standing for Safety, Opportunity, Awareness, and Responsibility. It's the latest in Green Country school districts preparing their athletes for the next level in a new way.

The program will offer six free classes for athletes and families, featuring speakers from athletic compliance, sports attorneys, and more. The goal is to educate the overall athlete, according to Barkley.

"We've realized that once students leave us and get into college, maybe that aspect of it hasn't been as enforced and so if we can teach them when they're here they're gonna know more when they go into those deals afterwards," Barkley said.

Union Head Boys Basketball Coach Scott Norris said the program is designed to help student athletes make informed decisions.

"This is just another step for our student athletes that are going have those opportunities in the future to educate them. To prepare them to make the best decisions and not get taken advantage of," Norris said.

Norris said he plans to take part in the classes, too.

"I wanna learn myself so I can better guide our players and, and help them along the way. Players that are going to be in college coming up and even our guys that are in college now help them be more informed and I can be more informed," Norris said.

Barkley said the initiative reflects the school's broader mission.

"That's what we're in, we're in education based athletics, and so if we're not doing that, then we're missing the mark on it," Barkley said.

The first class is Wednesday, September 9 at 6:00 p.m. in the Union Multipurpose Athletic Center. Other classes happen on October 7, November 4, February 3, March 24, and April 14. Here's more information from the district:

"S.O.A.R., developed in partnership with Dr. Scott Grant of Triple Threat Leadership, LLC, was built around one central idea: get the education right, and everything else about NIL gets safer.

Its forward-thinking, proactive focus aligns with Union Public School's belief that preparing students starts long before an opportunity ever arrives. Rather than beginning with deals, dollars or endorsements, S.O.A.R. begins with education, giving students and families a strong foundation in policy, compliance, safety and responsible decision-making.

“Union has always been a leader in doing things the right way, not the easy way. That’s exactly why S.O.A.R. starts with policy, compliance and safety instead of chasing opportunity,” said Grant. “Our goal was to build something rooted in real policy and compliance, so students and families understand more than just the headlines and are more prepared for whatever opportunities may come their way.”

“Emily and the Union team don’t just build champions on the field; they build young people who are equipped for life,” said Grant. “Getting the education right, and getting it right early, is what turns that mission into something real when it comes to NIL.”

MORE THAN NIL. PREPARATION FOR LIFE.

Throughout the school year, S.O.A.R. will bring student-athletes, parents and industry professionals together for an educational seminar series addressing real-world topics that young athletes may encounter.

Programming will focus on:

NIL Rules, Safety & Compliance — Understanding NIL and protecting athletic eligibility

Contracts & Agreements — Knowing what you are signing, recognizing red flags and understanding your responsibilities

Financial Literacy — Taxes, budgeting, banking, saving and managing NIL income

College Eligibility & Recruiting — Understanding how NIL, social media and personal decisions may impact opportunities after high school

Social Media & Personal Branding — Building a positive digital presence and communicating professionally

Mental Health & Athletic Identity — Managing pressure, establishing boundaries and understanding that an athlete's value extends far beyond athletics or NIL"