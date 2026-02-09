'So you make the money. Now what?': Bixby helping athletes navigate NIL

BIXBY, Okla. — High school athletes in Oklahoma can now profit from their name, image and likeness, and Bixby High School is helping its student-athletes prepare for these opportunities through a partnership with sports marketing company Opendorse.

According to a study, college athletes are projected to make over $2.3 billion from NIL and revenue sharing in 2025-26, and the earning potential now extends to high school students as well.

"Whether we like it or not, NIL is here. At least for the time being," said Kate Creekmore, Bixby's athletic director.

NIL — name, image and likeness — has become a polarizing topic in athletics. The three-letter acronym represents a significant shift in how student-athletes can monetize their talents and personal brand.

"You know, you say NIL and I think everyone goes I don't want any part of it," said Jake Daugherty, Opendorse's director of collegiate partnerships.

Bixby partnered with Opendorse to help student-athletes navigate the complex NIL landscape while following state guidelines. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has established specific rules for high school NIL activities.

"Opendorse gives us a platform in which to help monitor the guidelines that OSSAA has put in place for us," Creekmore said.

The guidelines include restrictions such as not allowing athletes to wear school gear during NIL activities or conduct business on campus.

Through the platform, each athlete creates a profile where businesses can directly contact them for money-making opportunities. These range from appearances to social media posts and other promotional activities.

"Do NIL deals, market themselves, give them an opportunity that if they do want to pursue those NIL opportunities, there's a safe way to do it for them," Daugherty said.

Most, if not all, Bixby athletes haven't earned money through NIL yet. The primary goal is education and preparation for their future athletic careers.

"They offer courses for athletes on marketing yourself, and branding, and how do you get yourself out there in a positive manner. They offered a financial literacy piece that says OK, you do make this money, now what?" Creekmore said.

The program teaches athletes about handling their money responsibly.

"There's going to be a time in their life that they aren't playing sports, and so what does that look like investing? Or saving?" Creekmore said.

The initiative aims to change negative perceptions about NIL by focusing on its educational and financial benefits for student-athletes.

"Our athletes, they work hard and they're in the weight room, and they don't have a lot of time to work. So if this means that they can go help do a ribbon cutting or something like that to make a little bit of money, to put some money in their gas tank or help their family, why not?" Creekmore said.

Opendorse also works with some Broken Arrow athletes. Bixby, and any school participating in NIL education, doesn't directly pay their student athletes. That money comes from whatever deal the athlete makes with outside companies.

