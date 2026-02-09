Tulsa police shoot and kill man with gun near 51st and Sheridan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police shot and killed a man carrying a gun near 51st and Sheridan.

Police said officers first responded to a call at 4:15 p.m. on February 8 about a man with a gun at that intersection who was planning to do "something they could not come back from."

Officers arrived on the scene and located the man with the gun. Officers said they tried to de-escalate the situation but were unsuccessful. Officers said the man pointed the gun at them, prompting them to fire.

The man was taken to the hospital and either died there or while in transit. He was identified as a 33-year-old man. His name has not been released.

2 News has a crew on scene gathering more information. We will provide updates online and on air as we receive them.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

