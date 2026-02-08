Two boys, ages 8 and 9, drown in Bird Creek in Osage County

AVANT, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff's Office said two boys, ages 8 and 9, drowned after falling through ice covering a creek in Osage County.

The drownings happened at Bird Creek in Avant around 7:15 p.m. on February 7, according to officials.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office said the first child was recovered by first responders shortly after the incident. Authorities spent several hours searching for the second child before they were recovered around 11:30 p.m.

Dozens of first responders and other emergency personnel took part in the search.

2 News is gathering additional information on the incident and will bring you updates online and on air as we get them.

