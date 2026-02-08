Super Bowl can bring increased human trafficking risks, experts warn

TULSA, Okla. — As millions of fans prepare for Super Bowl Sunday, anti-trafficking advocates are raising awareness about a darker reality that accompanies major sporting events: an increased risk of human trafficking.

Local experts say they're on high alert as the big game approaches, warning that large-scale events create conditions that traffickers exploit.

"These big events draw more attention, and they drive more fuel for the demand because you've got people drinking, doing drugs, partying, celebrating," said Kristin Weis, co-founder and CEO of The Demand Project.

Weis has been fighting human trafficking for more than two decades. As CEO of The Demand Project, she says major sporting events create the perfect storm for traffickers.

"Bad guys are looking for kids to use as products in their celebration as if that's what they get as a prize in the celebration," Weis said.

Janae Swann knows this reality firsthand. She's a survivor who was trafficked by an international drug cartel.

"I was deep in a hopeless Methamphetamine addiction, and that led me to be extremely vulnerable, and we know that traffickers pick on vulnerable people," Swann said.

Swann says she escaped by moving states in the middle of the night, but the trauma lasted years.

"Vulnerable people become more vulnerable when there are more people around, and so if there's a way to make money fast, the vulnerable people are going to try and do that," Swann said.

That's why organizations like The Demand Project work around the clock during major events.

"In preparation for big events, we work with other nonprofits, and we are all on the lookout and on standby. We're basically kind of an ER where you're on call in case a major catastrophe happens," Weis said.

Joseph Scaramucci with Skull Games says his organization is providing analytical support to law enforcement task forces working the Super Bowl.

"It's an excellent time for awareness, and there is more targeted response to human trafficking, and so undoubtedly there will be task forces working the Super Bowl," Scaramucci said.

For survivors like Swann, the awareness these events bring is crucial.

"I'm so grateful that things like the Super Bowl bring awareness to it, because we're looking at it every single day," Swann said.

Weis reminds us that the work doesn't end when the game does.

"It's a lifetime of healing once you've been a victim of human trafficking," Weis said.

If you see something suspicious, say something. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.

For more information about The Demand Project or to donate, visit www.thedemandproject.org

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

