LIVE BLOG: Big news during the big game

7:10 p.m.
The game goes to halftime with the Seattle Seahawks leading 9-0.
Bad Bunny is still ahead as the halftime performance.
5:40 p.m.
Oklahoma Native Steve Largent raised the 12th man flag for Seattle ahead of the game.
Largent, a graduate of the University of Tulsa, spent his NFL career with the Seahawks and is the all-time leading receiver for the team.
5:30 p.m.
2 News Oklahoma is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in south Tulsa.
5:27 p.m.
Charlie Puth performed the national anthem.
.@charlieputh sings a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem ahead of Super Bowl LX 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mB0T6e5D9d
— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
5:25 p.m.
Brandi Carlile performed America the Beautiful.
Brandi Carlile delivers a stunning performance of America The Beautiful 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sTlVHRCHv7
— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
5:15 p.m.
Coco Jones performed Lift Every Voice and Sing
Coco Jones kicks off Super Bowl LX with a beautiful rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing@TheRealCocoJ #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/EwsAobac28
— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026