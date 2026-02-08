LIVE BLOG: Big news during the big game

7:10 p.m.

The game goes to halftime with the Seattle Seahawks leading 9-0.

Bad Bunny is still ahead as the halftime performance.

5:40 p.m.

Oklahoma Native Steve Largent raised the 12th man flag for Seattle ahead of the game.

Largent, a graduate of the University of Tulsa, spent his NFL career with the Seahawks and is the all-time leading receiver for the team.

5:30 p.m.

2 News Oklahoma is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in south Tulsa.

5:27 p.m.

Charlie Puth performed the national anthem.

.@charlieputh sings a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem ahead of Super Bowl LX 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mB0T6e5D9d — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026

5:25 p.m.

Brandi Carlile performed America the Beautiful.

Brandi Carlile delivers a stunning performance of America The Beautiful 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sTlVHRCHv7 — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026

5:15 p.m.

Coco Jones performed Lift Every Voice and Sing