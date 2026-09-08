City data shows improvements to Glenpool traffic issues, community wants more a year since deadly crash

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Have changes to Glenpool's 151st St. or SH-67 made the roadway safer for drivers over the last year?

City data says yes, but the community says they want to see even more action.

While concerns about 151st St. existed well before the crash that killed nine year old Talyn Bain in Sept. 2025, losing the Glenpool student was the community's final straw.

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2 News documented issues months ahead of that crash, and those who live in Glenpool told us the roadway became a continuous issue as the surrounding communities grow.

Though, it was the weeks and months that followed Bain's death that real change wasn't asked for, but demanded. The City of Glenpool called on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to take immediate action, including reducing the speed limit in the school zone.

According to city data, it took until Oct. 6, 2025 for speed reductions in the school zone to be approved by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission — taking the speed limit from 65 mph to 45 mph.

Glenpool police tracked a 45% reduction in total crashes and 52% reduction in injury crashes in the six months that followed the changes, compared to the same time period a year prior. That data isn't only for the SH-67 corridor, but all of GPD's jurisdiction.

“I’m still seeing people pass me at 65 MPH, especially in the dark, so turning from Elwood onto 151st still makes me nervous," said Tab Moura. “I try to avoid it at all costs. I will take the long way to get back here to avoid crossing traffic in the dark.”

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Moura, who has lived in the area for years, said while she recognizes some try to adhere to the lower speed limits, it's still not enough.

"Personally I would love to see street lights of some sort," she said. "Traffic lights, at least one. That helps us to kind of have more predictable breaks in traffic. I'm going to have young drivers here soon so I want to know that they’re practicing on safe roads and they’re not also contributing to any of the difficulties in traffic."

Many people shared that same sentiment with 2 News in the Glenpool Community Awareness Facebook group. Wanting street lights is something neighbors have been telling 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen since July 2025.

"I feel like the fact that I hear about multiple accidents a week from 75 or 151st, I don’t feel like it’s a well managed problem yet," said Moura.

As of April, the city said they are working with ODOT to explore additional improvements to 151st street and other options to make the roadway safer.