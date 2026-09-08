Roommate charged in Oklahoma woman's death takes last-minute plea deal

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The woman accused in the death of her roommate took a last-minute plea deal ahead of her murder trial that was expected to start on Tuesday.

Kore Bommeli pleaded no contest to an amended charge of manslaughter in the death of Talina Galloway. Bommeli was originally charged with first-degree murder and dismemberment of a body.

Bommeli was arrested in Jan. 2021 in connection with the disappearance and death of Galloway.

Galloway was last seen April 17, 2020. At that time, her roommate, Kore Bommeli, said Galloway disappeared after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Watch previous coverage: Suspect arrested in missing woman case

Suspect arrested in missing woman case

During a press conference, Wagoner County deputies announced on Jan. 19, 2021 they received reports from Arkansas State Medical Examiner identifying human remains, found in a freezer deserted in an area of Arkansas, as Talina Galloway and classified the manner of death as a homicide.

Bommeli is already serving 35 years for attempted murder out of Wisconsin in a separate incident. The new plea agreement is also 35 years and is set to run concurrently in Wisconsin, where Bommeli also has family.

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