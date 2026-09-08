76-year-old Sand Springs man dies after motorcycle crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A 76-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in Osage County on Monday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say Steven Dale McGehee of Sand Springs was driving east on Lake Road near Wells Drive when he failed to make a sharp curve and went off the road. The motorcycle rolled and McGehee was thrown from the bike, troopers said.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash. McGehee's family has been notified, troopers said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.