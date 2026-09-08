Oklahoma attorney says legal marijuana businesses impacted by slow approval process, strict enforcement

TULSA, Okla. — A deadly explosion at a Sand Springs marijuana processing facility two weeks ago prompted renewed scrutiny of the marijuana industry in Oklahoma.

Attorney Dana Kurtz, who represents several Oklahoma marijuana businesses, says what separates legal operations from illegal ones comes down to documentation.

For a marijuana business to operate legally, Kurtz says everything must be tracked from seed to sale. Like any regulated drug, businesses must document their entire process — and failing to do so is what makes an operation illegal.

Kurtz says her clients report that simple changes — like transferring ownership or moving locations — can sometimes take up to two years to get approved.

"It's very frustrating, and most businesses are going out of business. They can't afford the legal fees. They can't afford to be shut down for an extended period of time. They've invested hundreds of thousands, and some businesses have invested millions of dollars into providing what the voters voted for in the state of Oklahoma, which is medical marijuana to replace dangerous pharmaceuticals," Kurtz said.

Kurtz says her clients who operate legally understand the frustration with illegal marijuana businesses, but argues those following the rules shouldn't be punished.

She also says some businesses have been shut down for over a month for having just one or two incorrect inventory tags, and that if this continues, it puts enormous financial strain on businesses trying to operate legally.

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