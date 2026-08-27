Two people killed in Sand Springs warehouse explosion

A warehouse explosion in Sand Springs left two people dead, according to Sand Springs police.

Sand Springs and Tulsa Fire Departments responded to a warehouse explosion in the area of 421 S Lincoln after 1:15 Thursday morning, police said.

A woman who lives near the scene described the moment she heard the blast.

"I was scared to death. I didn't know what had happened. The whole roof is blown off on half of that building. It looks like somebody peeled a banana," she said.

Sharron Lancaster Two people are dead after a warehouse explosion in Sand Springs, Oklahoma

Police described the explosion and fire on Morrow Road as a rare occurrence.

Police said a warehouse caught on fire and that there was also a living space in the warehouse.

Two people have died after the explosion, according to police.

Due to the size of the explosion, businesses on Morrow Road between S. Main St. and S. Adams St. will remain closed until further notice from the fire department, Sand Springs police said.

Police are asking business owners in the area to contact dispatch so police can check local businesses for damage and safety.

Sand Springs police say people 15 miles away in Mannford felt the explosion.

The state fire marshal is continuing to investigate the explosion, police said.

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