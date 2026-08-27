TULSA, Okla. — It's been about a month since YSA Investments legally took over several Vesta Realty properties, and tenants are already seeing progress.

“There’s a reputation on these properties," said YSA consultant Parker Detweiler. "I hope everyone realizes that we’re changing it.”

Local News TAKEOVER: YSA Investments now owns 11 Vesta apartment complexes Erin Christy

Detweiler said they've tried to spend the time learning, taking inventory of where they needed to focus their energy most, and what the biggest problems were.

WATCH: YSA making progress at former Vesta properties in first month of ownership

YSA making progress at former Vesta properties in first month of ownership

“All the properties, that’s the consistent thing. It’s air conditioning, it’s air conditioning, it’s air conditioning. It’s our number one work order at every single property.”

One tenant who spoke to 2 News off camera said in 25 years of living at Barcelona, she's seen more maintenance people around than ever before.

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When asked how work orders were being prioritized, Detweiler said it's about health and safety. At Barcelona Apartments alone, he said they've replaced 20 air conditioning units and countless exterior lights already repaired in a little over a month.

Those lights are something a number of residents have called 2 News about in the past.

"I think priority one for me is lights, maintenance and security," said John Kinnear, back in July. "We don't have any lights at night, and it's pitch black around here."

All but two buildings at Barcelona are fully lit with all exterior lights repaired, Detweiler said. The other two are in the works.

Watch: 'LIKE LIVING IN A SLUM': 2 News tours former Vesta property

'LIKE LIVING IN A SLUM': 2 News tours former Vesta property

"Barcelona, we’ve gotten all the trash removed, we’ve got the pool away from being green, discovered that the pumps are bad so we’ll have to buy new pumps and get that up and running in I would guess the next two weeks," he said.

Major repairs on the actual units are expected to begin in the next week or so to get ready to be leased out to new tenants.

Detweiler showed us one of them and said many of them needed minimal work that was previously ignored.

“Clean the kitchen, repaint, I mean there’s really nothing to it."

As for those who might still be wary of the property, Detweiler assures residents YSA is running a completely different operation.

“Obviously you have a lot of complaints of 'hey here’s what we’ve been dealing with,' those are not taken lightly," he said. "Every single thing, whether you call me, you text me, you emailed, you run into me in a parking lot, were going to resolve the issue. It might be thrown into a cue, there’s a lot of issues to resolve, but I believe at Barcelona we’re at now 2-3 days behind. That's actually almost all caught up."

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