HASKELL, Okla. — City leaders in Haskell are asking residents what the future of the city should look like.

Haskell is developing a land use master plan that will help guide future decisions involving development, infrastructure and how the city uses its resources and tax dollars.

WATCH: Haskell seeks public input to help shape city’s future growth

Haskell seeks public input to help shape city’s future growth

For Darin Burk, one of the owners of Kountry Boys BBQ, the possibility of future growth is encouraging.

“I actually like Haskell. I’m trying to find a little place here and everything,” Burk said.

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Burk said the community could see significant changes in the coming years.

“This place is going to get big, I think, here in the next couple of years,” Burk said.

City Manager Mike Keene said the city wants residents to have a role in determining what those changes should look like. As part of the planning process, Haskell has launched a public survey asking residents about their priorities for the community.

“We want to make upgrades and do things to the city that our citizens are interested in,” Keene said.

The survey asks residents what they like about Haskell, how they would describe the city’s current look and feel and what they believe should be priorities moving forward.

The responses could help city leaders make future decisions involving areas such as housing, roads, economic development and attracting new businesses.

Burk said he believes Haskell has room for additional development and businesses.

“I think it’s a great place to actually do that development and, you know, more business come in, great. I mean, that’s awesome,” Burk said.

Keene said the public’s responses will help guide where Haskell puts its resources and tax dollars in the future.

Residents have a few more weeks to complete the survey. Keene said the city expects to have a plan based on the feedback by spring 2027.

“It’s a great place to be at, I think if it grows, it’s going to be for the better for this place. I really do,” Burk said.

Click here to take the survey.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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