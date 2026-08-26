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Oklahoma runoff results: Mazzei, Franklin advance to November general election

Mazzei edges Drummond by 2,000 votes in the governor's race, while Thomas wins big in the U.S. Senate Democratic primary
Oklahoma runoff results: Mazzei, Franklin advance to November general election
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TULSA, Okla. — Mike Mazzei won the Republican gubernatorial runoff by just over 2,000 votes, while Robert Franklin dominated the state superintendent race with 54% of the vote.

Oklahoma voters turned out in strong numbers Tuesday for the state's runoff races, setting the stage for November's general election matchups across several high-profile contests.

Governor

Mike Mazzei won the Republican gubernatorial runoff, edging out Gentner Drummond by just over 2,000 votes. Mazzei secured 186,000 votes in what turned out to be a nail-biter. He will face Democratic state Representative Cyndi Munson in November.

State superintendent

Robert Franklin dominated the state superintendent runoff with 55% of the vote — nearly 200,000 votes — beating James Taylor. Franklin's November opponent will be Jennettie Marshall.

U.S. Senate

N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas is heading to the general election after a decisive win over Jim Priest. She captured more than 60% of the vote and will now take on Congressman Kevin Hern for the U.S. Senate.

Ballot measures

Oklahoma voters approved State Question 846 by a 55% to 45% margin, meaning voters will now be required to show state-issued ID every time they vote.

Voters rejected State Question 844 by a wide margin — 75% voted no on reimbursing local governments for manufacturing tax exemption losses.

Tulsa City Council

Five councilors are staying put: Vanessa Hall Harper, Jackie Dutton, Anthony Archie, Karen Gilbert, and Lori Decter Wright.

The one new face is Pete Regan, who cruised to victory in District 9 with nearly 70% of the vote.

For a full breakdown of Oklahoma's election results, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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