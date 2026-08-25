Oktaha Public Schools closed Tuesday due to possible gun violence threats: MCSO

Threats of gun violence in a group chat between multiple juveniles prompted the cancellation of classes at Oktaha Public Schools on Tuesday, according to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they investigated possible threats of gun violence involving students attending Oktaha Public Schools in a Snapchat group chat. Throughout the night, deputies and investigators worked to determine the credibility and scope of the threats, MCSO says.

Following a review of information available and a discussion with Oktaha school leadership, MCSO says the decision was made, out of an abundance of caution, to cancel classes for Tuesday, Aug. 25.

"The safety of students, faculty, and staff remains our highest priority," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"We ask parents, students, and community members to avoid spreading unverified information or rumors through social media," the MCSO said in a statement. "Anyone with information regarding the threats is encouraged to contact the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office."

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --