Tulsa Fire Department responds to fire at 4th St and Owasso Ave

Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire at 4th Street and Owasso Avenue on Tuesday morning, CJ Maclin reports.

Both Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa Police Department responded to the fire that caused a traffic backup down to the intersection of 4th Street and Peoria Avenue. The building was believed to have burned once before, according to a firefighter with TFD. Firefighters have not yet said what function the building served.

2 News is working to learn more about the fire, check back for more information.

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