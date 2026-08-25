Pet adoption fees slashed at 15 Tulsa-area shelters through August 30

TULSA, Okla. — Fifteen Tulsa-area animal shelters are slashing or waiving dog and cat adoption fees through August 30 as part of Oklahoma's statewide "Adopt Your MVP" initiative.
Participating shelters include:
- Claremore Animal Shelter
- Collinsville Animal Services
- Coweta Animal Shelter
- City of Tahlequah Animal Shelter
- Glenpool Shelter
- Nowata Animal Shelter
- Oklahoma Pet Collective Society
- Owasso Animal Shelter
- Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter (PAAS)
- Purr-A-Lot Cat Shelter
- Rockin' G Animal Shelter
- Sallisaw Animal Care Facility
- Tulsa Animal Services
- Tulsa SPCA
- Washington County SPCA
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