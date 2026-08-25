Pet adoption fees slashed at 15 Tulsa-area shelters through August 30

TULSA, Okla. — Fifteen Tulsa-area animal shelters are slashing or waiving dog and cat adoption fees through August 30 as part of Oklahoma's statewide "Adopt Your MVP" initiative.

Participating shelters include:



Claremore Animal Shelter

Collinsville Animal Services

Coweta Animal Shelter

City of Tahlequah Animal Shelter

Glenpool Shelter

Nowata Animal Shelter

Oklahoma Pet Collective Society

Owasso Animal Shelter

Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter (PAAS)

Purr-A-Lot Cat Shelter

Rockin' G Animal Shelter

Sallisaw Animal Care Facility

Tulsa Animal Services

Tulsa SPCA

Washington County SPCA

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