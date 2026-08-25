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Pet adoption fees slashed at 15 Tulsa-area shelters through August 30

Pet adoption fees slashed at 15 Tulsa-area shelters through August 30
Best Friends
Pet adoption fees slashed at 15 Tulsa-area shelters through August 30
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — Fifteen Tulsa-area animal shelters are slashing or waiving dog and cat adoption fees through August 30 as part of Oklahoma's statewide "Adopt Your MVP" initiative.

Participating shelters include:

  • Claremore Animal Shelter
  • Collinsville Animal Services
  • Coweta Animal Shelter
  • City of Tahlequah Animal Shelter
  • Glenpool Shelter
  • Nowata Animal Shelter
  • Oklahoma Pet Collective Society
  • Owasso Animal Shelter
  • Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter (PAAS)
  • Purr-A-Lot Cat Shelter
  • Rockin' G Animal Shelter
  • Sallisaw Animal Care Facility
  • Tulsa Animal Services
  • Tulsa SPCA
  • Washington County SPCA

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