Police: Convicted felon found passed out at Tulsa gas station with gun in hand, finger on trigger

TULSA, Okla. — A convicted felon was found asleep with a gun in his hand at a Tulsa gas station, according to police.

A Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department says officers were called to the Maverik convenience store in the 2500 block of North Harvard Avenue just before noon Tuesday, after a clerk reported two people were sitting inside a car at a gas pump and passed out.

"The passed-out passenger had a handgun sitting in his lap and his finger near the trigger," police said.

Officers arrived, blocked off the area and set up a containment around the car. Both suspects woke up to find themselves surrounded by police.

Police said both suspects got out of the car when commanded and were detained.

The passenger with the gun, Qrell Johnson, 31, is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have any firearms.

Police said the driver, who they did not identify, said she had smoked fentanyl and was having trouble remembering what happened.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Johnson was taken to the Tulsa County Jail for possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.