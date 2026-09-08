Record Heat Holds On Through Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA — **EXTREME HEAT WARNING AND HEAT ADVISORY FOR NE OKLAHOMA FROM NOON UNTIL 8 THIS EVENING.**

Tuesday will be another dangerously hot day across Green Country, with widespread highs climbing to 100° to 105°. A moderate south breeze will do little to ease the heat.

Some locations could approach or break daily temperature records.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop up this afternoon, mainly across far eastern and southeastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Any stronger storm could produce gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall, but most of the area will remain dry.

The hottest day of the stretch arrives Wednesday.

Temperatures will start near 80 degrees on Wednesday morning before soaring to around 103 to 104 degrees in Tulsa, which would challenge or potentially break the daily record.

The combination of extreme heat and humidity will keep heat-related concerns elevated, so continue taking precautions if you’re spending time outdoors.

But Wednesday’s heat comes with a major change on the way.

A cold front will approach Wednesday afternoon and move through Wednesday night, bringing a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

As the front moves into the region, storms and showers are expected to become more widespread during the overnight hours and into Thursday morning.

Some areas could see soaking rainfall, which would be especially welcome as drought conditions continue to worsen across parts of the region.

The front will then push south Thursday. Where it stalls will determine exactly how much rain different parts of the area receive.

Behind the front, temperatures will tumble.

Thursday’s highs are expected to fall into the upper 80s across much of Green Country, with clouds, rain and a northerly breeze helping keep temperatures close to average.

Rain chances won’t disappear after Thursday, either.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday and into the weekend, with another front potentially approaching Saturday.

Temperatures will gradually climb back into the 90s, but the overall pattern looks much more active than the prolonged heat we’ve experienced.

Another, potentially stronger, cold front could bring another round of cooler air next week.