OMMA director pushes back on marijuana business complaints

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma's medical marijuana regulatory agency is pushing back on claims from business owners and attorneys who say the state's approval process is too slow and enforcement is too strict.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says its statute does not allow lengthy delays that some business owners have described. The agency has up to 90 days to approve all commercial applications.

Some marijuana business owners claimed state agencies sometimes take up to two years to approve transfers — whether that's a simple change of location or change of ownership.

OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry noted that her agency is just one step in the licensing process. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs steps in after OMMA's approval.

Berry also addressed claims that businesses have been shut down over minor compliance issues.

"Now, the talking point that we shut businesses down for one or two missing tags is completely dishonest and not factual. It's a talking point that's been used for years, but the fact is that would be a complete waste of state resources if we were out shutting businesses down for one or two missing tags," Berry said.

Attorney Dana Kurtz has asked for more training opportunities, since so many businesses are being forced to close. Kurtz says some business owners have invested hundreds of thousands — even millions — of dollars.

Berry says training resources are available on OMMA's website.

When 2 News asked her why so many businesses are shutting down, she pointed to supply and demand — simple market economics.

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