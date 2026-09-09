Weather Team Makes Fall-Themed Art at Discovery Lab

As the fall season approaches, there are unique ways to translate the beauty of the season easily to paper using a form of art called "reductive painting." This involves using a foam paper to imprint something like the outline of a leaf with a pencil or narrow-tiped device. From there you thickly coat another blank paper with paint using a roller to spread it evenly. By taking the imprinted foam and placing it on the paint, you create a stamp for the final piece of posterboard, canvas or piece of sturdy paper. Once you stamp the imprint on that final piece, you are left with the original imprinted design as a reverse image surrounding by colorful paint. You can repeat this step by adding new imprints to the foam and using different colors to create layers of colorful images to the final product.

Watch the video to see Michael Seger, Brandon Wholey and Discovery Lab educator, Claire Young demonstrate this process! It's a project you can do at home with the aforementioned items. This is also one of many activities that kids can enjoy at Discovery Lab's Fall Break camps. To learn more about these camps and to sign up, visit the Discovery Lab website.