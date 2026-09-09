Tulsa Public Schools seeks community input on cuts to address $12M budget deficit

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools is holding a series of community meetings to gather input before the school board votes on where to make cuts to address a $12 million budget deficit.

The board will cast its final vote on Oct. 19. Before that, Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson will present detailed recommendations at a public board meeting on Sept. 21. Those recommendations will outline $12 million in annual savings and the steps required to achieve the district's budgetary goals.

"Every option we explored did have some impact on school sites," a board member said.

Options under consideration include:



school consolidations or closures

increasing class sizes

reducing counseling, tutoring, field trips, athletics and fine arts

freezing salaries for all certified and support employees

changes to transportation offerings

"We have considered what it would mean to increase that individual student walking radius in order to save funds," a board member said.

The current student walking radius is 1.5 miles.

Board members emphasized at Tuesday's meeting that none of the options are final, which is why they want community input before making a decision.

The district will hold seven information sessions between Sept. 29 and Oct. 14 for community members to share questions and concerns about the impact of suggested cuts. Participants will also be invited to share their priorities for district resources and the services and opportunities they want for the coming years.

A community survey is also available for residents to share input. The survey closes Oct. 16, and everyone is invited to participate once.

Planning Information Sessions

These sessions are open to community members who want to learn more about the planning and decision-making process.

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 5:30–6:30 p.m. — Wilson Teaching and Learning, 2710 E. 11th St.



Friday, Sept. 18, 5:30–6:30 p.m. — Education Service Center, Selman Room, 3027 S. New Haven Ave.

Community Information Sessions

These sessions are open to community members to share questions and needs for the upcoming school year.

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 5:30–6:30 p.m. — Martin Regional Library, 2601 S. Garnett Rd.



Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5:30–6:30 p.m. — Bronson Brookside Library, 4607 S. Madison Pl.



Thursday, Oct. 8, 5:30–6:30 p.m. — Parent Resource Center, 525 E. 46th St. N.

Monday, Oct. 12, 5:30–6:30 p.m. — Central Library – Downtown, 400 Civic Center

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 5:30–6:30 p.m. — Zarrow Regional Library, 2224 W. 51st St.

All session times are subject to change.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.