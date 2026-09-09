Owasso adds 24/7 pet microchip stations to help lost animals get home faster

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso's Animal Control Division recently added two animal microchip checking stations.

The city says the stations make it easier for lost pets to reunite with their loved ones. The city also says the stations were donated by Best Friends Animal Society and aim to reduce the number of lost animals entering the Owasso Animal Shelter.

Brandon Hemsoth, Owasso Animal Control Officer, showed 2 News how the station, located at the Owasso Police Department, works.

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“If you find a pet, you’ll bring the pet to the station and open the door," Hemsoth said. "The instructions are listed here on the sign. You pull out the scanner, press the button and scan the dog.”

For dog owners like Connie King, the stations bring a new level of peace of mind.

“I think anything they can do for animals right now, especially to help locate their owners, is a great idea," King said. "People are passionate about their pets, and I know if I lost one of mine, I’d go nuts. So I think the microchip idea is wonderful.”

The second station is located at the Owasso Fire Department. Hemsoth says placing the chip-checking stations in accessible locations is key to making them available for everyone.

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“Anytime you can get an animal to a public place, have it scanned and find the owner that quickly, that’s wonderful,” King said.

The stations are open 24/7, and the city encourages pet owners to microchip their furry family members and keep their contact information updated.