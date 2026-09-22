Faculty share concerns over Tulsa Public Schools consolidation plan

TULSA, Okla. — In an effort to mitigate a $12 million budget deficit, Tulsa Public Schools is looking at closing 17 schools district wide.

The impacts range far and wide, from families fearful over what losing schools could mean for their children to faculty concerned about their workload increasing. 14 elementary schools, 2 middle schools and one alternative school could be on the chopping block.

Covering Green Country These Tulsa schools may close or consolidate to save millions Clifton Haskin

"It’s kinda heartbreaking, because I used to work at Key Elementary, and there’s so many great educators over there," said Andrew Daugherty, a paraprofessional with the district. "There’s so many wonderful students who have been there since kindergarten and up and so now they’re going to have to find a new place for all these kids.”

Daugherty has concerns about what consolidation could look like for students and teachers alike.

“Students are just basically not going to have the education that they need, they’re not going to have the resources provided for them," he said. "The teachers are not going to be able to give one on one attention to them like they need, and so the students are just going to fall behind and continue to fall behind."

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The proposal was shared in a Sept. 21 school board meeting, with the district saying they're not pursuing any increases in the teacher to student ratio. The schools on the list were chosen based on low enrollment and building usage, according to the presentation.

The district did present alternative options for families who attend the proposed schools. The district said they need an additional 2,600 students to balance out their budget.

Daugherty said he felt he had to speak out for his colleagues, keeping his students top of mind.

“Teachers are going to be just exhausted, on top of being exhausted already," the paraprofessional said. "So we’re just going to have to fight through it, and just continue moving forward one way or another."

The decision is not final, until the school board votes on the proposal on Oct. 19. TPS is holding

numerous information sessions for families ahead of the vote.