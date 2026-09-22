Tulsa lists more than a dozen schools that could close or consolidate in money-saving move

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public School Board named 17 schools it could close or consolidate as part of efforts to address a $12 million budget deficit.

At a meeting Monday night, the board shared a list of 14 elementary schools, two middle schools, and one alternative school under consideration.

"All sites included in the proposal enrolled fewer than 400 students and had buildings used under 65%," the board said in its presentation. "None of the sites listed here are projected to have enrollment increases in the next several years."

The elementary schools named are:

Anderson Elementary

Bell Elementary

Dolores Huerta Elementary

Greenwood Leadership Academy

Hoover Elementary

Kerr Elementary

Key Elementary

Marshall Elementary

Mitchell Elementary

Peary Elementary

Robertson Elementary

Sequoyah Elementary

Springdale Elementary

Unity Learning Academy

The secondary sites named are:

Central Middle School

Thoreau Demonstration Academy

Tulsa MET MS/HS

The board also outlined several other proposed building changes:

Central High School would become an Alternative High School Hub.

Felicitas Mendez International School would relocate to the Anderson building.

The GLA/Academy Central building would continue to serve students in the SOAR Academy.

The Thoreau building would be repurposed by Tulsa Public Schools.

The board also directed the central office to save an additional $1.5 million through things like reduced salary costs via job attrition and other budget cuts to student counseling, tutoring, field trips, athletics, and fine arts programs.

The district will hold seven information sessions between Sept. 29 and Oct. 14 for community members to share questions and concerns about the impact of suggested cuts.

Tulsa Public Schools seeks community input on cuts to address $12M budget deficit

Participants will also be invited to share their priorities for district resources and the services and opportunities they want for the coming years.

Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson presented the detail recommendations at a public board meeting on Monday. The board will cast its final vote on Oct. 19.

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