Tulsa has 13th Most 100° Days Ever in a Given Summer

Tulsa, Okla — The brutally hot summer of 2026 is coming to a close with some impressive statistics. Altogether, Tulsa recorded 35 days at or above 100°. This is more than triple the average number of 11 days and the 13th most since record-keeping began in 1905. This ties 1916 with the number of 100° days and falls short of the more recent years of 2011 and 2012 (44 and 38 triple-digit days respectively). Since 2012, no summer has produced as many days in this category as 2026. This is especially impressive since a wet end to spring and start to summer increases overall humidity and tends to limit the number of 100° days in the summer.

While the summer heat as a whole was more intense than usual, the month of September (up to the 21st) has been record-breaking. By average temperature, this is the hottest September on record for Tulsa, beating the previous record-holding year of 1939 by a whopping 3°. That was also the year we had the record number of 100° days this month. That record stills stands with 2026 clocking only 9 triple-digit days, one day shy of the 1939 record.

The summer heat is relaxing across Green Country now. Days above 100° are very rare by late September. The latest date Tulsa hit the century mark in the calendar was September 28th in 1953. To follow the latest temperature trend for the Tulsa area, see the latest KJRH forecast here.