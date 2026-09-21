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One hospitalized following shooting involving Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputy

One hospitalized following shooting involving Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputy
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TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — One person is hospitalized following a shooting involving a Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputy.

The shooting happened Monday near the intersection of 41st and Sheridan.

Officials tell 2News Oklahoma that the suspect was taken to the hospital following the shooting. Their current condition isn't known.

Officials haven't stated what led up to the shooting.

📱 More News from 2 News Oklahoma and KJRH.com

 

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