BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Scotfest marked its final day on Sep 20 after 46 years of bringing Scottish culture, music and tradition to Green Country.

The festival has long featured bagpipes, Scottish food, history and dancing, drawing families and longtime attendees to Broken Arrow.

Brian Rusk has been coming to Scotfest since 2012 and said the festival has remained something he looks forward to.

“It’s been fun. It’s always fun out here with all the Scottish-themed items that they have around to look at, plus the things and food they have to eat,” Rusk said.

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Rusk said the final year still delivered the atmosphere he has enjoyed for more than a decade.

“It’s been off the scale. It’s been really good,” Rusk said.

Scotfest Executive Director Kris Morrison said organizers wanted the final day to feel less like a goodbye and more like a celebration.

“It’s just so wonderful to see so many people come out and recognize, celebrate with us. This is not a goodbye. This is a party. This is a celebration,” Morrison said.

Rusk said it was still difficult knowing the festival was ending and said he hopes someone will eventually continue the tradition or create something similar nearby.

Scotfest holds final celebration after 46 years in Broken Arrow: 'It's always fun'

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