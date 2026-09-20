Mateer throws 2 touchdown passes, No. 24 Oklahoma looks shaky again in 14-6 win over New Mexico

NORMAN, Okla. — John Mateer overcame a shaky start with two touchdown passes, and No. 24 Oklahoma leaned on its defense to hold off New Mexico 14-6 on Saturday night and avoid consecutive non-conference losses.

The Sooners (2-1), who were coming off a loss to Michigan and open SEC play at No. 2 Georgia next week, were able to limit the high-scoring Lobos to 69 yards rushing and 185 yards of total offense — and just two field goals.

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone stuffed New Mexico running back Scottre Humphrey on fourth-and-1 at the Oklahoma 17 with 2:58 left, and the Sooners were able to convert on third down moments later to help run out the clock.

“I knew we needed it and they were getting really close to the end zone and the game’s on the line,” said Stone, who finished with a career-high eight tackles.

The Sooners had six sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Oklahoma took a 7-0 lead on a 29-yard scoring pass from Mateer to tight end Hayden Hansen early in the second quarter, but the Lobos answered with a pair of field goals. And then boos erupted when Oklahoma took the air out of the ball in the final seconds of the first half, and All-American kicker Tate Sandell missed a 41-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

“That was ugly,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “I’m proud of our guys for overcoming the turnovers in the first half. I thought we were fortunate to be up 7-6. Those are some incredible turnovers, man. Killed us. But the toughness, the resolve. ... The defense really responded and saved our butt.”

“Sunday was a big day for me, coming off Michigan,” Mateer said after completing 19 of 25 passes for 238 yards. “It recentered me with the Lord. I’m not going to say I was in a good place after that game. I thought I was going to come out here and play clean and play ball. I need to be better.”

Toa Fa’avae had 79 yards passing for the Lobos, who blew out Central Michigan to open the season, then piled up the points in a 70-7 whipping of Mercyhurst last week.

“We have a good football team. I knew it would be a close game,” New Mexico coach Jason Eck said. “I’m not discouraged at all by this game.”

Oklahoma scored 10 points in the loss to Michigan and 14 in the win over New Mexico on Saturday night. The Sooners were outgained 69-61 on the ground by the Lobos, and finished with 299 total yards.

“I didn’t think it went great,” Sooners offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “We’ve got to get the ball down hill. ... We’ve got to run violent, we’ve got to strike blocks, we’ve got to get under people’s chin-straps, and ultimately, we’re not going to get any better until we start doing those things.”

The takeaway

New Mexico: The Lobos forced three first-half turnovers, picking Mateer off twice, but couldn’t do much with them on offense.

Oklahoma: The Sooners struggled to bounce back from their loss to Michigan, which led to a 13-spot tumble in the AP Top 25 last week. After another lackluster performance, they just might drop out of the poll altogether.

Up next

New Mexico: Plays at New Mexico State on Saturday

Oklahoma: Plays at No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.