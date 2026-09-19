Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Storm Chances Sunday As a Cold Front Moves In

The heat wave comes to an end with the arrival of the front. Pleasant weather expected next week.
A few severe storms are possible Sunday as we transition from the heat wave to much more pleasant air. Temperatures next week will be near to perhaps slightly below average.
One Minute Weather Forecast Saturday PM 9/19/2026
Posted

TULSA, OKLA — The long-awaited cold front will approach Sunday. Showers and storms are possible near/north of I-44 on Saturday night into early Sunday. Otherwise, the bulk of the rain and storm activity holds off until Sunday afternoon and evening.

A few storms may have locally damaging wind gusts and some hail along with heavy rainfall. Temperatures will remain very warm, but highly dependent on the timing of the front and rain. A quicker arrival may limit the warm up. Our current forecast has Sunday highs in the low/mid 90s.

By Monday, the cooler air fully arrives with a northerly breeze, some clouds. This sets the stage for near to perhaps even below average temperatures sticking around for next week as the heat ridge breaks down. Expect highs in the lower to mid-80s and lows in the 60s to upper 50s with only a limited chance of showers returning late in the week.

📱 More News from 2 News Oklahoma and KJRH.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

About Us

Download the 2 News Oklahoma App