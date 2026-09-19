Storm Chances Sunday As a Cold Front Moves In

TULSA, OKLA — The long-awaited cold front will approach Sunday. Showers and storms are possible near/north of I-44 on Saturday night into early Sunday. Otherwise, the bulk of the rain and storm activity holds off until Sunday afternoon and evening.

A few storms may have locally damaging wind gusts and some hail along with heavy rainfall. Temperatures will remain very warm, but highly dependent on the timing of the front and rain. A quicker arrival may limit the warm up. Our current forecast has Sunday highs in the low/mid 90s.

By Monday, the cooler air fully arrives with a northerly breeze, some clouds. This sets the stage for near to perhaps even below average temperatures sticking around for next week as the heat ridge breaks down. Expect highs in the lower to mid-80s and lows in the 60s to upper 50s with only a limited chance of showers returning late in the week.