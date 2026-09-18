Gas leak reported at Jenks Middle School, students moved to gym

TULSA, Okla. — A gas leak was reported at Jenks Middle School after a smell of gas was detected on campus Friday morning, according to Jenks Public Schools.

Students and staff were initially kept outside before being moved into the gymnasium, where they have access to water and restrooms while the rest of the building is being checked and cleared.

The district is providing updates to parents.

This is a developing story, so check back with KJRH.com for updates. Email the 2 News Oklahoma newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.