Why Haskell utility bills now include a $2.50 street light charge

HASKELL, Okla. — Haskell residents will see a new $2.50 monthly street light fee added to their city bills as officials work to offset the growing cost of lighting streets and neighborhoods.

The City of Haskell said it has received several questions from residents about the fee and why it was put in place.

According to the city, OG&E provides the street lights and electricity, while Haskell is responsible for paying the monthly bill and some costs associated with maintaining the lights. The city said street lighting currently costs about $6,000 each month.

Haskell has fewer than 1,000 customers, meaning the new fee is expected to generate about $2,000 per month. City leaders said the money will not cover the full cost of street lighting, but it will help offset part of the expense.

Resident Scherry Yarbro initially questioned the additional charge.

“And another $2.50? What the heck? We’re already paying four or five bucks for gas,” Yarbro said.

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City leaders said street lighting expenses are increasing as Haskell grows and additional lights are added.

The city is also considering adding lighted Christmas decorations to poles along Broadway. Officials said electrical connections would first need to be installed, and the city would then take on additional maintenance costs associated with outages and other issues.

Some residents said they support the fee because of the safety benefits additional lighting can provide.

“I think it’ll make it safer,” Haskell resident Randy Edwardsen said.

Yarbro also said she could support the fee if it helps improve lighting in the community.

“I think that it’s a plus, so it would be great to have the $2.50 come out of my pocket,” Yarbro said.

The city said it understands concerns about rising costs and is continuing to balance expenses while funding services including streets, parks, water and sewer infrastructure, police and fire services.