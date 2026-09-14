Muskogee WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with community parade.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee veteran is turning 100 years old, and instead of a typical birthday celebration, he celebrated with a parade of cars.

Community members stopped by with signs in hand to wish Cal Asay a happy birthday. Police cars, fire trucks and Muskogee community members honked as they drove by the home of Cal and his wife, Colleen.

Cal is a World War II veteran celebrating his 100th birthday. His wife, Colleen, will follow suit and turn 100 years old next May. Old age may have affected their ability to walk on their own, but it hasn’t affected their ability to celebrate.

Necole Travis, a volunteer specialist with the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, says Cal and Colleen’s medical team takes birthdays seriously.

“And what makes it special is that, through our volunteer services, we celebrate 100th birthdays across the board at the hospital," Travis said. "This one was a little different because the veteran is homebound, so we wanted to bring the party to him.”

Even Mayor Ryan Lowe attended the celebration and proclaimed September 10th as “Cal Asay Day.” Cal and Colleen also celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary. Cal’s children say they have celebrations planned all weekend long, and they’re thankful for the community support.