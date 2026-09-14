Tulsa's Coffee Bunker marks 16 years of veteran mental health advocacy: 'Be a hope builder'

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa nonprofit The Coffee Bunker observed its 16th anniversary on Sept. 13, marking progress with "new missions" to reduce veteran suicides in Oklahoma.

"We wanted to launch The Coffee Bunker on 9/11 (in 2010) to make a statement of overcoming, to make a statement of hope,” founder Mary Ligon said at a microphone at the group's ceremony at its building on 41st and Sheridan.

The Coffee Bunker was started in east Tulsa by Ligon in memory of her son, Marine Cpl. Daniel Ligon, who suffered from depression and died by suicide.

“Probably our greatest strength is just the connection, the friendliness, and then whether you need help with anything or not, you’ve finally broken your isolation,” Ligon told 2 News about the work the non-profit does.



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The work attracted George Jones, a Desert Storm vet.

“For the last two years I put in a lot of time volunteering, which really helps even just in mental health knowing that you’re giving back,” Jones said.

As Oklahoma still grapples with some of the nation’s highest veteran suicide rates, even a cup of coffee can help those on a journey to a good civilian life.

"It’s not just a coffee shop," Jones said. "It’s a place for veterans to come and feel safe. And there’s topics that are not talked about here just for that reason.”

"You’re here. And you wouldn’t be here if (our impact) wasn’t true," Ligon told those in attendance during the anniversary luncheon. "But every single one of us has a calling to be a hope builder.”

To make up for funding needs and increase operating costs, The Coffee Bunker sells locally packaged coffee, Bunker Brew, online and at its location.